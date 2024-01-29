We treat Pakistan’s security as our own: Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian said on Monday (Jan 29) that Tehran treated Pakistan's security as its own, and both the countries respected each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Islamabad on Sunday for talks, as both countries have been trying to ease tensions after deadly cross-border airstrikes and killings in border areas threatened diplomatic relations.

"Today we are in Islamabad, we are here, so in a loud voice we will tell to all terrorists that Iran and Pakistan will not provide them with any opportunity to endanger our common security," Amir-Abdollahian said in a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani.

"There is no doubt that the terrorists located in the common border regions and areas of Iran and Pakistan are led and supported by third countries and they never favour any good action in line with the benefits of the Iranian and Pakistani governments and nations,” he added. The Iranian foreign minister also highlighted that both countries never had territorial differences.

Iran FM to meet Pakistan caretaker PM

Amir-Abdollahian held talks with Jilani and will later call on Pakistani caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

His visit to Pakistan comes days after Islamabad on Jan 18 launched air strikes on what it called "militant targets" in Iran, two days after similar Iranian strikes on its territory. The tit-for-tat raids in the border region of Baluchistan- which is split between Iran and Pakistan- stoked regional tensions which are already inflamed by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Amir-Abdollahian's visit also comes a day after gunmen in southeastern Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan province killed nine people, with Islamabad's ambassador identifying them as Pakistanis, a report by the news agency AFP said.

Iran's Raisi invited to Pakistan

During their meeting, the foreign ministers agreed to “establish a high-level constructive mechanism at the level of foreign ministers of the two countries.” Pakistan Foreign Minister Jilani said the mechanism would “meet alternatively in both Iran and Pakistan on a regular basis to oversee the progress that is being made in various areas of cooperation.”

Jilani added that Islamabad and Tehran agreed to “cooperate to fight terrorism in our respective areas.” He further said that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been invited to Pakistan once the Feb election (in Pak) gets over.