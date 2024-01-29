Japan suspends financial support to UNRWA amid allegations of staff involvement in Israel attack

Japan has declared its decision to align with a cohort of nations and the suspension of financial support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

This strategic move follows Israeli accusations that certain UNRWA personnel played a role in the October 7 attack orchestrated by Hamas.

Japan suspends aid

On Sunday, Japan said it was "extremely concerned about the alleged involvement of UNRWA staff members in the terror attack on Israel on October 7 last year."

In a statement, the nation's foreign ministry said: "In response, Japan has decided to suspend additional funding to UNRWA for the time being while UNRWA conducts an investigation into the matter and considers measures to address the allegations."

In a statement, the nation's foreign ministry said: "In response, Japan has decided to suspend additional funding to UNRWA for the time being while UNRWA conducts an investigation into the matter and considers measures to address the allegations."

"At the same time, Japan will continue to make persistent and active diplomatic efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and to calm down the situation as soon as possible by providing support to other international organizations," added the nation.

Leading contributors such as the United States and Germany have already halted their financial contributions to UNRWA, citing the gravity of the allegations.

UNRWA fires staff

The UNRWA, which, as per the news agency AFP, is a pivotal player in Gaza's humanitarian landscape, swiftly responded to Israel's unspecified charges by terminating multiple staff members and committing to an exhaustive investigation.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, as per the report, has vowed to hold "accountable, including through criminal prosecution," any employee found to have been involved in "acts of terror".

UN chief António Guterres has also promised an urgent independent review of UNRWA. He has also pleaded for donor states to "guarantee the continuity" of the agency for the sake of "the desperate populations" it serves.

Israel, however, has vowed to halt UNRWA's operations in Gaza in the aftermath of the conflict.