Israel-Hamas war: Focus on Paris talks to broker two-month ceasefire in Gaza

Top officials from the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Egypt, Qatar, and Israel convened in Paris on Sunday (Jan 28) in a concerted effort to broker a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, according to the AFP sources close to the negotiations.

French authorities actively engaged with representatives from these four nations, have been aiming to facilitate a cessation of hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

Also read | WHO chief breaks down describing 'hellish' Gaza conditions

Earlier last week, a security source cited by the AFP disclosed that William Burns, the head of the CIA, was scheduled to meet counterparts from Israel and Egypt, along with Qatar's Prime Minister, in the following days. The development aligned with a previous report in The Washington Post, indicating President Joe Biden's deployment of Burns to negotiate the release of remaining Hamas-held Israeli hostages in exchange for a ceasefire.

Also watch | Israel-Hamas war | UN role in Gaza under spotlight × The New York Times reported on Saturday (Jan 27) that an emerging draft agreement, focusing on a two-month suspension of Israel's military operations in Gaza, would be deliberated upon during the Paris talks on Sunday.

US President Biden, involved in the diplomatic efforts, had discussions with Qatar's emir on Friday regarding the hostage situation. The White House clarified that while talks were ongoing, "imminent developments" were not expected.

Qatar played a pivotal role in the negotiations, having previously brokered a hostage release deal in November.

Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people mostly civilians. Militants also seized around 250 hostages, with Israel reporting that about 132 remain in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 28 deceased captives.

The ensuing Israeli military offensive, in response to the attacks, has led to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis with at least 26,422 killed in Gaza, as per the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

What is the bottom line?

The negotiations in Paris signify a critical step towards a potential ceasefire and resolution of the ongoing conflict.