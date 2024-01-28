UN agency for Palestinians slams ‘shocking’ suspension of funds by several Western countries

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) on Saturday (Jan 27) slammed what it called “shocking” suspensions of funding by several countries after Israel accused some of its employees of participating in the October 7 attack by Hamas.

‘Shocking suspension’

“It is shocking to see a suspension of funds to the agency in reaction to allegations against a small group of staff, especially given the immediate action that UNRWA took by terminating their contracts and asking for a transparent independent investigation,” said UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) chief Philippe Lazzarini, in a statement,

“Palestinians in Gaza did not need this additional collective punishment,” the UNRWA chief said on X and added “This stains all of us.”

WATCH | UNRWA chief 'shocked' after countries pause funding On Friday (Jan 26), UNRWA said that it had terminated several employees following information about their alleged involvement provided by Israeli authorities.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has ordered an “urgent and comprehensive independent review of UNRWA,” said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel resulted in the killing of 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and around 240 people were taken to Gaza as hostages, according to Israeli officials. Approximately more than 100 people are still said to be in Hamas captivity.

Israel has since retaliated with constant bombardment and ground operation in the Palestinian enclave killing more than 26,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Nine countries suspend aid for UNRWA

As of Saturday, six European countries, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Finland, joined the United States, Australia and Canada in pausing the funding to the UN aid agency.

Berlin, on Saturday (Jan 27), became the latest European country to suspend funding saying so long as the accusation had not been cleared up, “Germany, in agreement with other donor countries” would for the moment withhold approval for further resources, said the foreign ministry in a statement.

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said UNRWA should be replaced once fighting in the enclave dies down after accusing it of ties with the Islamist militants in Gaza.

“In Gaza’s rebuilding, @UNRWA must be replaced with agencies dedicated to genuine peace and development,” said Katz.

ALSO READ | UN agency fires staff members linked to alleged Oct 7 attack on Israel by Hamas

Notably, the UNRWA plays a significant role in the Palestinian enclave and helps provide education, health and aid services to two-thirds of Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

“Any UNRWA employee involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution,” the UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini had said when the allegations were first levelled against the agency’s staff.

However, he did not disclose the number of employees allegedly involved in the attacks, nor the nature of their supposed involvement.

Palestinian officials, Hamas condemn decision

Several top Palestinian officials and Hamas have criticised the decision by some Western countries to suspend funding to the UNRWA warning of a “great” risk.

The Palestinian foreign ministry criticised what it described as an Israeli campaign against UNRWA.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary General Hussein al-Sheikh took to X and said that the nine countries’ decision “entails great political and humanitarian relief risks”.

“At this particular time and in light of the continuing aggression against the Palestinian people, we need the maximum support for this international organization and not stopping support and assistance to it,” he added.

The Palestinian militant group, Hamas, on Saturday, slammed Israeli “threats” against the UN agency.

(With inputs from agencies)