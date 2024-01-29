Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales leaves hospital after abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton headed to Bath on Tuesday to speak to students at a youth development organisation. Photograph:(Instagram)
The 42-year-old princess, whose husband is Prince William, heir to the British throne, was treated at a private London hospital nearly two weeks ago.
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has left hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery, her Kensington Palace office said on Monday, adding that she was making "good progress" at home.
