Middle East Crisis: Israeli strikes in Syria kill 7, including pro-Iran fighters
An Israeli solider walks on a mobile artillery unit, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel, January 20, 2024. Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
A war monitor said that Israeli strikes in Syria on Monday killed seven people, including pro-Iran fighters
Israeli strikes in Syria on Monday killed seven people, including pro-Iran fighters, a war monitor said, in the latest such attack in the country against groups loyal to Tehran.
"Israeli strikes targeted a base belonging to Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guards, killing seven people" including pro-Iran fighters, said Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
more to follow