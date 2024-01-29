LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Middle East Crisis: Israeli strikes in Syria kill 7, including pro-Iran fighters

Beirut, Lebanon Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 10:44 PM IST
main img
An Israeli solider walks on a mobile artillery unit, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel, January 20, 2024. Photograph:(Reuters)
Follow Us

Story highlights

A war monitor said that Israeli strikes in Syria on Monday killed seven people, including pro-Iran fighters 

Israeli strikes in Syria on Monday killed seven people, including pro-Iran fighters, a war monitor said, in the latest such attack in the country against groups loyal to Tehran. 

"Israeli strikes targeted a base belonging to Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guards, killing seven people" including pro-Iran fighters, said Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

more to follow

Topics