Skating: Russia’s Kamila Valieva handed four-year ban for doping, ROC loses Olympic gold

In a huge blow to Russian skater Kamila Valieva, she has received a four-year doping suspension. The development was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday (Jan 29) after the skater failed a doping test ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics. With this, the move has effectively stripped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) of its gold medal in the team event from the Beijing Olympics two years back.

"Kamila Valieva is found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation and sanctioned with a four-year period of ineligibility commencing on 25 December 2021," the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said.

"WADA took this appeal to CAS in the interests of fairness for athletes and clean sport and we believe that has been delivered through this decision," it further opined.

In addition, the court claimed that all competitive results achieved by the 17-year-old teenager since that date stand voided, including the gold medal she helped ROC to win in the team event during the 2022 Games.

The CAS panel said that Valieva, who was 15 at the time of the offence, was not to be treated with more leniency that an adult found to have committed the violation.

Also read: Australian Open 2024: Tennis needs the next generation, says Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner × It is to be noted that Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine -- which prohibits angina -- at the Russian national championships in Dec 2021. Her team defended her by saying that she might have tested positive to a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication. The result of the positive doping test was out just a day after her efforts ensured ROC to clinch gold in the team event in Beijing in early 2022.

WADA REACTS TO VALIEVA's BAN

After the decision, the World Anti-Doping Agency reacted to the development and said in a statement, "The doping of children is unforgivable. "WADA encourages governments to consider passing legislation -- as some have done already -- making the doping of minors a criminal offense," it added.