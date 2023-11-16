Top 10 world news: Israel pounds Gaza home of Hamas leader, Pedro Sanchez re-elected as Spanish PM, and more

Spainish acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was re-elected by a majority of legislators to form a new government during a parliamentary vote on Thursday (Nov 16). As many as 179 members of the 350 backed Sanchez, who has been in power since 2018, as he was able to successfully navigate through the controversy over providing amnesty to Catalonia’s separatists.

In other news, The Gaza house of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who is living a lavish life in Qatar, has been pounded by Israeli Defence Forces as the country continues to root out the infrastructure used by the militant group.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was re-elected by a majority of legislators to form a new government during a parliamentary vote on Thursday (Nov 16). As many as 179 members of the 350 backed Sanchez, who has been in power since 2018, as he was able to successfully navigate through the controversy over providing amnesty to Catalonia’s separatists.

The Gaza house of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who is living a lavish life in Qatar, has been pounded by Israeli Defence Forces as the country continues to root out the infrastructure used by the militant group. "Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, the Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau," the Israeli Defence Forces wrote while sharing a video on X social media platform.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the longstanding concerns of the country regarding the presence of pro-Khalistani extremism in Britain with the top leaders of the country and appealed to them to remain alert against misuse of freedom of expression and speech.

In the latest attempt to create an escape passage for workers trapped inside a collapsed under-construction tunnel in India's Uttarakhand, a heavy-duty drilling machine, which was flown in by the Indian Air Force from Delhi, got into action and started boring through the rubble on Thursday (Nov 16).

The Indian Team is doing wonders on the cricket field in World Cup 2023, credit for which must go to the players and head coach Rahul Dravid, alongside his staff, putting in countless hours of behind-the-scenes work. From working on the mindset to zeroing in on the final 15 much before the tournament began, the team management had pulled off miracles for the Men in Blue.

Russia on Thursday (Nov 16) sentenced artist Alexandra Skochilenko to seven years imprisonment "for disseminating false information" about the army after she changed supermarket price tags with slogans denouncing Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

Canada won’t resume trade talks with India unless the Narendra Modi government cooperates into the murder probe of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Vancouver last June, Trade Minister Mary Ng indicated. The minister made the remarks on Wednesday (Nov 15) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the US city of San Francisco.

From smearing dog excrement on his car to telling to “go home”, a Sikh businessman in Australia has been subjected to racial slurs and threats over the past two to three months. Jairnal Singh, who has been living in Hobart, Tasmania, for the past 10 to 15 years, said that he has been continuously targeted, and added that the constant barrage has shaken him.

A Boeing 747, which had departed from New York's John F Kennedy International Airport and was en route to Liege, Belgium, was forced to return on November 9 after a horse went loose inside the cargo hold.