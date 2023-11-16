Russia sentences artist Alexandra Skochilenko to 7 years in prison over Ukraine supermarket protest
Alexandra Skochilenko Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
As per news agency AFP reports, Skochilenko's backers, opposing judge Oksana Demiasheva's verdict, yelled "shame" and "we're with you Sasha" in the courtroom voicing support for her.
Russia on Thursday (Nov 16) sentenced artist Alexandra Skochilenko to seven years imprisonment for disseminating false information about the army after she changed supermarket price tags with slogans denouncing Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.
As per news agency AFP reports, Skochilenko's backers, opposing judge Oksana Demiasheva's verdict, yelled "shame" and "we're with you Sasha" in the courtroom voicing support for her.
(With inputs from agencies)