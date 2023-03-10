Top 10 world news: Iran-Saudi restore ties; Sunak, Macron join hands to deter illegal immigration, and more

In a major turn of winds in the geopolitical atmosphere, Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia and Shia-majority Iran agreed to restore diplomatic ties by reopening embassies in each other's capitals. The turn of winds had a Chinese blow of intervention, with Beijing playing a key role in bringing Tehran and Riyadh to sit across each other. The French capital on Friday witnessed another moment of British-French bilateral bonhomie as President Emmanuel Macron welcomed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Paris, as the two leaders signed a new deal to deter illegal immigration across the English channel.

In Beijing, President Xi Jinping began his unprecedented third term in office as the leader of all six major groups of the Chinese Communist Party, making the one-party state effectively a one-man show.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Iran and Saudi Arabia, regional competitors in West Asia, have agreed to restore diplomatic ties, state media reported.

"Following talks, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months," Iran's official IRNA news agency said, citing a joint statement.

Britain and France agreed a new deal to prevent illegal cross-English Channel migration after talks between President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Paris towards overcoming post-Brexit tensions.

London will step up funding to France over the next three years to total 541 million euros ($575 million), allowing the deployment of "hundreds" of extra French law enforcement officers along the Channel coast to stop the illegal migration, the British government said in a statement.

"I believe today's meeting does mark a new beginning, an entente renewed," Rishi Sunak said.

Xi Jinping has secured a record third five-year term as China's president, further tightening his grip as the country's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. Reports said the elevation by the rubber-stamp parliament on Friday (March 10) paves the way for Xi to be the leader for life.

At least eight people, including an unborn child, were killed in a shooting at a church in Hamburg, German police said on Thursday. There was "no indication of a terrorist background" to the attack, a spokesperson for the Hamburg prosecution’s office said. The assailant was later declared dead by the security forces.

An "unborn twin" was discovered in the brain of a one-year-old child in China's Shanghai. The revelation added to the fewest of the few cases of a condition called 'fetus-in-fetu', in which the twins become conjoined in the mother's womb but only one of the two continues to develop.

India has experienced a major epidemiological shift over the last few decades. The most common cause of mortality in India is now cardiovascular disease (CVD), surpassing cancer, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO). Despite the considerably varying frequency of risk factors across regions, CVD is the main cause of death in all of India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Friday and raised the issue of recent attacks on temples in Australia. The wide-ranging dialogue between the two leaders is aimed at expanding overall ties between the two countries.

A new study finds that New York City rats can also be the carriers of the COVID-19 virus. The study was released in mBio, an open-access journal of the American for Microbiology. It concluded that New York rats are susceptible to three Covid variants.

To honour Taylor Swift and her decision to kickstart her much-anticipated Eras Tour from Arizona, the city of Glendale wanted to do "something highly unusual". So they have decided to temporarily rename itself and celebrate the launch of her US tour.

Officials in Glendale, Arizona have confirmed that they will rename the city by March 13 and it will remain in effect till March 18, which is when Swift is performing in Glendale.