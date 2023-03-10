UK-France summit LIVE | 'Migration deal' in spotlight as Sunak, Macron look to reset ties
Story highlights
The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris for a bridge-building summit, aimed at overcoming years of Brexit tensions. The spotlight is back on the Conservative Party's effort to "deter illegal migration", with the two neighbours expected to sign a 200 million pounds ( $240 million) deal, spread out over three years, to increase patrols at the English Channel, the hotspot for migrant crossings.
The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris for a bridge-building summit, aimed at overcoming years of Brexit tensions. The spotlight is back on the Conservative Party's effort to "deter illegal migration", with the two neighbours expected to sign a 200 million pounds ( $240 million) deal, spread out over three years, to increase patrols at the English Channel, the hotspot for migrant crossings.
This is the first UK-French summit in five years, after Sunak became prime minister in October, following the chaotic prime ministerial tenures of Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.
Macron in past asserted the lack of warmth with the then occupants of 10, Downing Street, with the French antipathy to Brexit.
The two leaders look to reset the ties with a focus to bring consensus on common interests.
"Our deep history, our proximity and our shared global outlook mean that a firm partnership between the UK and France is not just valuable, it is essential," Rishi Sunak said in a statement late Thursday.
He confirmed that the European Political Community, a France-led initiative formed after Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago -- will be hosted by Britain following an October summit in Spain.
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are meeting Friday in Paris for a summit aimed at mending relations following post-Brexit tensions, as well as improving military and business ties and toughening efforts against Channel migrant crossings.