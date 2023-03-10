ugc_banner

Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to restore relations: Report

RiyadhEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Mar 10, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

Iran and Saudi Arabia flags (file photo) Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Iran and Saudi Arabia are regional competitors in West Asia. The relations between the two countries were severed in 2016. Heavy diplomatic efforts were ongoing for months for a thaw in relations.

 

Iran and Saudi Arabia, regional competitors in West Asia, have agreed to restore diplomatic ties, state media reported.

"Following talks, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months," the official IRNA news agency said, citing a joint statement. There was no immediate confirmation from the Saudi side.

The ties between Shia-majority Iran and Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia were severed in 2016. State media in Iran is reporting that both countries have now decided to reopen respective diplomatic missions.

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly)

