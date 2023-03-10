City of Glendale to be temporarily renamed to honour popstar Taylor Swift

To honour Taylor Swift and her decision to kickstart her much-anticipated Eras Tour from Arizona, the city of Glendale wanted to do "something highly unusual". So they have decided to temporarily rename itself and celebrate the launch of her US tour.

Officials in Glendale, Arizona have confirmed that they will rename the city by March 13 and it will remain in effect till March 18, which is when Swift is performing in Glendale.

A statement from city officials read, "There is no need to calm down, we're fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor's concerts start right here!"

"We know all too well that she's one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!"

The singer will kickstart her tour at Glendale's State Farm Stadium on March 17, before heading to Las Vegas on March 24.

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers is expected to announce the city's temporary name by March 13

Some reports suggest that the city's Westgate Entertainment District shopping centre will also display greetings and welcome messages for the singer. That's not all, the restaurants in the town will change their menus to offer meals inspired by Swift.

The Shake It Off star previously revealed that Glendale is the first stop of her tour. In a tweet, she wrote, "I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour', a journey through the musical eras of my career (past present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"

Later, eight more shows were added to her US tour, bringing the total number of stops to 35.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE