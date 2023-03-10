Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone leaves for Los Angeles ahead of 95th Academy Awards

B-town's true blue fashionista Deepika Padukone, who recently revealed that she is on the Oscars 2023 presenters list, was seen taking a flight from Mumbai to Los Angeles on Thursday. Seemingly, the diva jetted off to the US for the 95th Academy Awards and will be joining global stars like Emily Blunt, Samuel Jackson and Dwayne Johnson.

Photos and videos of Padukone leaving for the Oscars 2023 awards are going viral on social media. The viral posts show the diva dressed in casual denim pants and a formal black blazer.

She completed her look with a pair of glasses, soft glam makeup and a neat hairdo. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh was seen dropping her at the airport.

Check out Deepika's airport look below!

The 37-year-old actor will share the honour with global icons like Riz Ahmed, Michael B. Jordan and Zoe Saldaña, among others.

Before Padukone, Priyanka Chopra presented the nominees for Achievement in Film Editing in 2016. The award was bagged by Margaret Sixel for Mad Max: Fury Road. Back in 1980, late Indian model Persis Khambatta, who starred in Star Trek: The Motion Picture, became the first Indian to present at the Oscars.

The actress has had a stellar 2022 and is currently enjoying a phenomenal 2023 so far! Apart from getting appointed as a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Pottery Barn and Qatar Airways, she bagged the TIME100 Impact Award, earned a spot as a member of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival jury, launched her own skincare brand 82°E and starred in blockbuster Pathaan.

