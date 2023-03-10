Ranbir and Alia are taking legal action against paps who invaded their privacy

After the photos were published online, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress ranted at the paps and shared the incident on social media.



Sharing the photos, she wrote on her Instagram stories, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me… I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me!”



However, now Ranbir has spoken publically about the incident and said they are dealing with the situation legally.



In an interview with Miss Malini, the 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' actor said, “It was an invasion of privacy. You cannot shoot

inside my house and anything can be happening inside my house, that is my home.''



Further adding, he told, ''It was totally uncalled for. We are going through the correct legal ways of dealing with it. I don’t want to talk much about it, but it was something which was very ugly.”



“We respect the paparazzi. I think the paparazzi is a part of our world. It’s a symbiotic relationship ‘they work with us, we work with them’. But stuff like this is something which pushes your back to the wall and you feel very ashamed of

somebody doing something like that.''



The photos of Alia, where she can be seen sitting on her balcony, were taken from the neighbouring building. Sharing the post last month, Alia tagged the Mumbai Police and wrote, ''In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today (sic).”



After Alia's post, many celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma came out in support. Arjun Kapoor also slammed the incident and termed it as 'stalking'.