Jenna Ortega roped in for Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2?

Expect some great stuff from Wednesday star Jenna Ortega as we hear that she intends to stay in the Tim Burton family. The actor is currently in talks for a role in Beetlejuice 2, according to media reports.

Tim Burton is attached to the film since he helmed the 1988 film starring Michael Keaton. He is expected to return to direct the pic with Michael Keaton returning as well. The film will be slated for a release late May or early June. The shooting will begin in London.

If all goes through, Jenna Ortega will play the daughter of Lydia, the character played by Winona Ryder in the original. The original also starred Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jordan, Catherine O’Hara. At the time, it grossed $80 million on a $15 million budget and it scored a best makeup Oscar at the 1989 Academy Awards.

Jenna Ortega, has previously, spoken about having “consistent dreams” about Beetlejuice when she was younger.

While neither Warner Bros. nor Jenna has confirmed the news, several reports suggest that is indeed in process.

Jenna, meanwhile, will next be seen in Scream IV.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.