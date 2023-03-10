Watch: India take HORRENDOUS review as umpire's reaction goes viral on Day 2 of 4th Test vs Australia

Day 2 of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia saw the Steve Smith-led visitors post a challenging 480 on a belter of a surface at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. On the opening day, on Thursday (March 9), Australia opted to bat first and went to stumps at 255 for 4. The second day's play saw the visitors ride on Usman Khawaja's 180 and Cameron Green's 114 to post a mammoth 480 before Rohit Sharma-led India went to stumps at 36 for no loss.

During the day's proceedings, Indian bowlers were made to work hard for every wicket. The opening session saw the home side remain wicketless as Khawaja-Green's partnership frustrated them. As a result, Rohit & Co. took a horrendous review on the last ball of the 128th over, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. The Indian players made an lbw appeal versus Khawaja, who was batting on 160 along with Green on 112, but the replays showed the ball to be miles away from the stumps. Hence, umpire Richard Kettleborough's reaction went viral as he couldn't stop smiling on the poor DRS call from Team India.

Here's the viral video:

Eventually, India got rid of centurion Khawaja for 180, trapping him lbw off Axar Patel. Green, on the other hand, fell for 114 after scoring his maiden ton in whites. Some help from their tail-enders saw Australia post a mammoth 480 all-out before Indian openers Rohit (17 not out) and Shubman Gill (unbeaten 18) negated any threat from the Aussie bowlers to take India to 36 for no loss at the end of day's play.