IPL 2023: MS Dhoni turns back the clock with MAGNANIMOUS sixes in CSK practice session - WATCH

MS Dhoni is gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition, which is expected to be his swansong from the gentlemen's game. Ahead of the season, which kicks off on March 31, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain is sweating it out at the nets in the practice sessions. Recently, the official Twitter handle of the Yellow Army shared a video where the former Indian captain turned back the clock with some big hits during a practice session.

CSK's official Twitter handle shared the video of Dhoni being in a punishable mode during a recently-held practice session. Here's the clip:

IPL 2023 kicks off on March 31 with Dhoni & Co. taking on defending champions Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad.

Dhoni remains a big name in world cricket despite retiring from the international level in mid-2020. He had a glorious run at the highest level, amassing 17,266 runs -- despite mostly batting lower order the order -- for Team India along with accounting for 634 catches, 195 stumpings, 359 sixes and leading the national side to all three major ICC titles. He ended with 16 tons and as many as 108 half-centuries across formats. In the IPL, he has featured for the CSK franchise in 13 out of 15 editions, leading them to four titles and nine finals overall. In addition, he led them to two Champions League (CLT20) titles.