Top 10 world news: India's vaccine achievement, Pak may to stay in FATF ‘grey list' & more

Pakistan is likely to remain on the Financial Action Task Force's ‘grey list’ till the next session of the global money laundering and terror financing watchdog in April 2022, according to a media report. Meanwhile, according to a report, China conducted two hypersonic missile tests in July and August and not just one test as reported earlier. On the Covid front, India successfully vaccinated more than 100 crore citizens on Thursday and WHO Chief congratulated the country and PM Modi for this achievement.

Pakistan likely to remain on FATF ‘grey list’ till April 2022

According to a report by Pakistan-based The News International, Islamabad is still short of meeting the FATF criterion, including curbing terror financing.

China conducted two hypersonic missile tests: Report

China had dismissed reports that it had conducted the test when the first report came out declaring that it was a "space vehicle" and not a missile.

WHO chief congratulates PM Modi for administering one billion COVID-19 doses

Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, took to Twitter to send out his best wishes and congratulate the Indian government for achieving this important milestone.

Facebook to pay French publishers for news content

The tech giant will be obtaining license to publish content. Facebook said it had reached an agreement with APIG alliance which comprises of national and regional newspapers in France.

'Dear brutal dictator Jinping': NBA player slams China over Tibet issue -Watch

The National Basketball Association (NBA) player Enes Kanter on Wednesday (October 20) slammed Chinese President Xi Jinping and branded him as a "brutal dictator" over China's treatment of Tibet.

Boy steals the show by trying to take Pope's skull cap

A young boy, who is reported to be 10-years-old, was seated next to the Pope during one of his usual address with his followers.

Two doses of Covishield and Pfizer vaccine provide 90% safety from Covid: Study

A new study has claimed two doses of Covishield and Pfizer can guarantee 90 per cent safety from the deadly virus. As per the data, Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine (also known as Covishield) is 91 per cent effective against the deadly coronavirus. Similarly, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was found to be 90 per cent effective in protecting people from the virus.

Gates foundation pledges $120 million to help get Covid pills quickly to poor countries

The drug approval and authorization process often takes about a year; the foundation and Unitaid, the global health agency based in Geneva, have been working for months — since conversations with Merck indicated early data on the drug’s effectiveness were strong — on steps to make this process as fast as possible.

'Cannot stop': Woman admits eating dead husband's ashes daily

Love knows no boundaries, and a 26-year-old woman has proved this by admitting that she cannot stop herself from eating her husband’s ashes.

180,000 healthcare workers may have died due to COVID-19: WHO

According to the WHO, 80,000 to 180,000 healthcare workers may have died due to coronavirus between January 2020 and May 2021.