WHO chief congratulates PM Modi for administering one billion COVID-19 doses

As India successfully vaccinated more than 100 crore citizens on Thursday, WHO Chief congratulated the country and PM Modi for this achievement.

Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, took to Twitter to send out his best wishes and congratulate the Indian government for achieving this important milestone.

"Congratulations, Prime Minister @narendramodi, the scientists, #healthworkers and people of #India, on your efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from #COVID19 and achieve #VaccinEquity targets," he tweeted.

His message came a few hours after India successfully administered one billion Covid vaccines after nearly 10 months of starting the vaccination campaign in the country.

The historic mark was crossed at around 9:47 am on Thursday (October 21) morning, as per the CoWIN website — the digital platform used to manage immunisation records.

Calling it a 'historic' moment, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated all doctors, nurses, emergency workers, citizens and all others involved.

"We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians," PM Modi tweeted. "Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury."

Several other dignitaries such as the Bhutan’s foreign minister Tandi Dorji, Bhiutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Israeli Prime Minister Neftali Bennett and WHO’s regional director of South Asia Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, among several others, also congratulated the Indian government and citizens for achieveing this important milestone.

The Indian government has also been helping neighbouring countries with vaccine supply to ensure that the world is able to eradicate the dangerous coronavirus as soon as possible.