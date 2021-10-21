‘Historic milestone’: PM Modi, world leaders congratulate India for administering one billion COVID-19 doses

As India scripted history on Thursday for administering a billion COVID-19 doses, prominent leaders and key personalities in India and the world over congratulated New Delhi for reaching another significant milestone.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first one to congratulate the “collective spirit of 1.3 billion people" and expressed gratitude to the medical practitioners for their effort.

"India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury," he tweeted.

WHO’s regional director of South Asia Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh also congratulated the Indian people for the historic feat.

Among the first foreign dignitaries to laud India was Bhutan’s foreign minister Tandi Dorji, along with country's prime minister Lotay Tshering.

In what is a huge accomplishment not just for your country but the world, India hit the one billion mark of COVID-19 vaccination doses. On behalf of the people of Bhutan, I congratulate India!

Congratulations India for administering 1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations - a historic milestone!

India’s health minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the COVID-19 War Room in national capital Delhi and interacted with staff to mark India’s historic achievement.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits COVID19 War Room in Delhi, interacts with staff and distributes sweets to mark India achieving one billion COVID19 vaccinations. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also present

India’s home minister also joined his peers and tweeted in Hindi saying, "I thank all the scientists, researchers and health workers who have contributed in this Mahayagya by overcoming many challenges and congratulate Modi ji who is determined for the safety and health of every person. Jai Hind!"