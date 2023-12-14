Top 10 world news: Indian parliament breach accused in custody, Putin confident of war victory, and more

A court in Indian capital has sent all six persons who are accused in parliament security breach to police custody. The Special Cell of Delhi Police will have the accused in custody for seven days. In other news, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence that Russia will win the war in Ukraine. Read this and more in Top 10 world news.

According to Police sources cited by the PTI, all the accused were associated with the social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'.

Ahead of the conference, Vladimir Putin was greeted with applause as he arrived in the hall in central Moscow, which is close to the Kremlin.

Danish shipping giant Maersk said that the crew and vessel have been safe and they are working for establishing the facts of the incident.

Further highlighting the values of the Hindu faith, Vivek Ramaswamy underlined that there is only one true God and that he lives within each one of us.

Norovirus cases surge in the UK, reaching 1,500, a 60 per cent increase from last year. Health concerns rise ahead of Christmas, stressing on prevention through hygiene and fluid intake due to the contagious virus.

Boston City Council faces controversy as an exclusive holiday party invitation for "electeds of color" is mistakenly sent to all councilors. Diverse reactions prompt discussions on inclusivity and potential divisiveness.

Last week, the European Union reached a provisional deal on landmark rules governing the use of AI, including governments' use of AI in biometric surveillance and how to regulate AI systems such as ChatGPT.

Lawmaker Hasan Bitmez had criticised the Turkish government's policy towards Israel and said that they have 'blood of Palestinians' on their hands.

The Russian president, who is usually quick with words appeared to take a considerable pause before answering the question from his AI self, apparently trying to decide how to answer. The AI-generated Putin generated quite an amusement among the people in the live audience.