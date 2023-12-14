Vladimir Putin is confident over victory in war, says goals have not changed in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Dec 14) said that Moscow's goals of "military special operation" in Ukraine haven't changed as he renewed confidence in Russia's victory in the war against Ukraine.

He provided a rare detail on Russia's military operation stating that some 244,000 Russian troops are currently fighting in Ukraine, and further mentioned that there was no need for a further mobilisation of army reservists.

During his press conference, the Russian president said that a total of 486,000 soldiers had signed a contract with the Russian military as of Wednesday evening.

He said that the Kremlin doesn't need a second wave of mobilisation of reservists, with 1,500 men recruited into the army every day across the country.

Ahead of the conference, Putin was greeted with applause as he arrived in the hall in central Moscow, which is close to the Kremlin.

This year, ordinary citizens have the chance to phone in questions along with those asked by journalists, and Russians have been submitting questions for Putin for two weeks.

'Peace possible in Ukraine after...'

Putin said that peace was possible with Ukraine only after Moscow achieved its goals in the nearly two-year conflict.

He said, "There will be peace when we achieve our goals. They are not changing. I will remind you what we talked about: the de-Nazification and de-militarisation of Ukraine, and its neutral status."

He also said that Russian forces were "improving their position on almost the entire line of contact".

Putin also weighed in on the ongoing war in West Asia as he described the situation in the Gaza Strip as a "catastrophe". He said that the Israel-Hamas war can't be compared to the Ukraine conflict. Putin's government has maintained ties with Hamas and Israel.

"Everybody here and around the world can see and look at the special military operation and at what is happening in Gaza and feel the difference," he said, using the Kremlin's name for its conflict in Ukraine.

"But there is nothing like this in Ukraine," he added.

