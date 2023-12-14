US: Boston mayor sparks outcry with 'no whites' Christmas party invitation

Boston City Council faced unexpected controversy when an email invitation for a holiday party exclusively for "electeds of color" was mistakenly sent to all councilors. The invitation, extended by Denise DosSantos on behalf of Mayor Michelle Wu, generated varied responses and raised questions about the nature of such exclusive gatherings.

Following the mistaken invitation, DosSantos promptly issued an apology, acknowledging the error and expressing regret if the email caused any offense.

The incident sparked mixed reactions among councilors, initiating a broader conversation about the appropriateness of exclusive events in a public forum.

Outgoing City Councilor Frank Baker deemed the exclusionary decision as "unfortunate and divisive." Despite not personally feeling offended, Baker stressed on the potential divisive impact.

In contrast, Councilor Brian Worrell defended the party, emphasizing its role in representing various groups within city government.

Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson supported the idea of groups meeting based on shared interests, focusing on inclusivity while creating spaces for like-minded individuals without exclusion.

Defending the exclusive event

While some councilors criticised the decision to host an exclusive event, others commended it. Wu's spokesman, Ricardo Patrón, clarified that the mayor, being an elected official of colour, was asked to host the holiday party for the Electeds of Color group. He emphasised that similar inclusive celebrations were also planned, attempting to balance the approach.

The unintended holiday party invitation has sparked a broader conversation about the delicate balance between inclusivity and exclusivity in civic events.