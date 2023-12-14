LIVE TV
ugc_banner

US: Boston mayor sparks outcry with 'no whites' Christmas party invitation

Boston, US Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Dec 14, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
main img

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu in a file photo. Photograph:(AP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Boston City Council faces controversy as an exclusive holiday party invitation for "electeds of color" is mistakenly sent to all councilors. Diverse reactions prompt discussions on inclusivity and potential divisiveness.

Boston City Council faced unexpected controversy when an email invitation for a holiday party exclusively for "electeds of color" was mistakenly sent to all councilors. The invitation, extended by Denise DosSantos on behalf of Mayor Michelle Wu, generated varied responses and raised questions about the nature of such exclusive gatherings.

Following the mistaken invitation, DosSantos promptly issued an apology, acknowledging the error and expressing regret if the email caused any offense.

The incident sparked mixed reactions among councilors, initiating a broader conversation about the appropriateness of exclusive events in a public forum.

trending now

Outgoing City Councilor Frank Baker deemed the exclusionary decision as "unfortunate and divisive." Despite not personally feeling offended, Baker stressed on the potential divisive impact.

In contrast, Councilor Brian Worrell defended the party, emphasizing its role in representing various groups within city government.

Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson supported the idea of groups meeting based on shared interests, focusing on inclusivity while creating spaces for like-minded individuals without exclusion.

Defending the exclusive event

While some councilors criticised the decision to host an exclusive event, others commended it. Wu's spokesman, Ricardo Patrón, clarified that the mayor, being an elected official of colour, was asked to host the holiday party for the Electeds of Color group. He emphasised that similar inclusive celebrations were also planned, attempting to balance the approach.

Also watch | US: Apex court to decide fate of abortion pill, mifepristone 

The unintended holiday party invitation has sparked a broader conversation about the delicate balance between inclusivity and exclusivity in civic events. 

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

RELATED

Spy balloon, Panda diplomacy: US-China ties in 2023 entered a phase of 21st century cold war

Danish shipping giant's container ship involved in Red Sea 'incident'

UK sees surge in Norovirus cases with over 1,500 infected