Putin vs Putin: AI-generated self of Russian president asks him about body doubles

The usage 'Putin vs Putin' may, for some, reflect the fierce nature of general competition to become Russia's president, but such a situation in a literal sense, albeit in non-political context, was witnessed by those who were present for the Putin's annual news conference in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked a question by his own AI-generated version. The question was about Putin's body doubles, or if there were any.

President Putin (the real one) took about a dozen questions from callers via video link during the conference. These Russian citizens were form across the country. Putin answered these questions in front of a live audience with a moderator leading the proceedings.

Those present were amused when the AI-generated Putin appeared on the screen and started talking with the real one.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich, hello, I am a student at St Petersburg State University. I want to ask, is it true you have a lot of doubles?" asked the AI Putin.

"And also: How do you view the dangers that artificial intelligence and neural networks bring into our lives?"

The questions prompted laughter from the audience who was amused because of this unique situation.

The Russian president, who is usually quick with words appeared to take a considerable pause before answering the question from his AI self, apparently trying to decide how to answer.

Watch | Gravitas: What Happened to 'Putin Critic' Alexei Navalny? × "I see you may resemble me and speak with my voice. But I have thought about it and decided that only one person must be like me and speak with my voice, and that will be me," he eventually said.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin is confident of victory in war, says goals have not changed in Ukraine

The body double speculation

There has been intense speculation around the world, particularly in the Western camp about whether the Russian president has body doubles who cover for him during public appearances. There is also talk about the Russian president's worsening health, which, it is speculated, may have caused him to hire body doubles.

The Kremlin has regularly denied claims about Putin's health and has maintained that the president is in excellent condition.