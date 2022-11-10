Top 10 world news: Indian-Americans script history in US midterms, Russia-Ukraine war updates, and more

In an election that saw none of the much-expected 'Red Wave' but instead turning of the tide towards Republicans, several Indian-Americans were elected to state legislatures as well. In other news, in a strange coincidence, after having rolled out conscription that drew wide condemnation and protests within the country, Moscow has rolled out an apparent Soviet-era training in schools that is aimed at training kids in weapon assembly.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Indian-Americans script history in US midterms with record wins, re-elections

The fortunes of Indian-American lawmakers from the ruling Democrat Party showed a remarkable upsurge during Wednesday's mid-term polls in the United States. A record five Indian-American lawmakers from the ruling Democrat Party, including Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal and Ami Bera have been elected to the US House of Representatives.

Is Russia preparing kids for war? Moscow rolls out Soviet-era 'training' to teach children how to use weapons

On the Western front, Russia is embattling the Ukrainian troops since it announced the invasion of its neighbouring country over eight months ago and seems to be stuttering, having failed to gauge the kind of support West would pile up against it in the war.

Iran says it has developed a hypersonic missile that can ‘penetrate advanced air defence system’

Iran on Thursday claimed that it has developed a hypersonic ballistic missile, that can neutralise sophisticated air defence system, semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace commander as saying.

COP27, a 'fossil fuel industry trade show'? Deluge of industry delegates at summit shocks many

The number of COP27 summit delegates with links to fossil fuel-related entities is up by 25 per cent since the last summit in Glasgow last year, reports said.

According to the campaign group Global Witness, over 600 delegates at the talks in Egypt are linked to fossil fuel industries. This is more than the total number of delegates from the 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Mozambique.

UK faces criticism at United Nations for its migration policies

In a United Nations review of its human rights record, the United Kingdom was subjected to a torrent of inquiries and criticism on its immigration and anti-poverty measures on Thursday amid claims that it is regressing on freedoms.

COP27: Barbados PM calls to reform IMF and World Bank, finds support from US, France

Seventy-seven years after the end of the second world war, the world leaders gathered at the UN's climate change Conference of Parties (COP27) in Egypt, are considering reforms in two of the world's most significant financial institutions: the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

Russia's withdrawal from Kherson 'another victory for Ukraine': NATO chief

While waiting to see how Russia's retreat from Kherson plays out, NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that if confirmed, it would be "another victory for Ukraine."

Chinese authorities destroy fake goods worth $69 million

Authorities in China destroyed 3,000 tonnes of counterfeit products valued at 500 million yuan ($69 billion) at an event held across 17 provinces and cities, state broadcaster CCTV reported. The products were either burnt, dismantled, or thrown into landfill. The counterfeit products were purported to be from the brands such as Nike and Louis Vuitton.

France suspends plan to welcome 3,500 refugees currently in Italy: Interior Minister

France will suspend the plan to welcome 3,500 refugees currently in Italy after Rome's refusal to let a charity ship disembark 234 migrants rescued at sea, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday.

Hurricane Nicole weakens from category 1 after making landfall in Florida

Shortly after making landfall on Florida's east coast with a mix of powerful winds and heavy rains, Hurricane Nicole deteriorated into a tropical storm on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.