Iran says it has developed a hypersonic missile that can ‘penetrate advanced air defence system’ 

Iran on Thursday claimed that it has developed a hypersonic ballistic missile, that can neutralise sophisticated air defence system, semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace commander as saying.

Addressing the reporters on Thursday morning, Brigadier General of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force (IRGC), Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that the indigenous missile can penetrate advanced air defense systems.

“The ballistic missile has a high velocity and can maneuver below and above the Earth’s atmosphere,” he was quoted as saying.

Noting the missile’s hi-tech capabilities, the military official said, “I don’t think any technology would be found for tens of years capable of countering it.”

Calling it a huge leap in the country’s development of new cutting-edge missiles, the general said that the Iranian ballistic missile can target the enemy’s anti-missile systems with ease.

(With inputs from agencies)

