Top 10 world news: India win Asia Cup, Santiniketan makes it to UNESCO's World Heritage List, and more

Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 17 as India beat co-hosts Sri Lanka. The 10-wicket win saw the Men in Blue clinch their eighth Asia Cup (ODI) title as they build momentum for the upcoming ODI World Cup in their own backyard. Siraj scalped six wickets and registered third-best bowling figures for India in the ODI format as he dismantled the opposition at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This is also India’s eighth Asia Cup title overall having also won the T20 version in 2016. In another news, Santiniketan, the town in Birbhum district of West Bengal, where many years were spent by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, has now become a part of the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 17 as India beat co-hosts Sri Lanka. The 10-wicket win saw the Men in Blue clinch their eighth Asia Cup (ODI) title as they build momentum for the upcoming ODI World Cup in their own backyard.

Santiniketan was established in 1901 by the famous poet Tagore. It has functioned as a residential school and centre for art which has its roots embedded in ancient Indian traditions and carries a vision of the unity of humans across religious and cultural boundaries.

The Indian Army said on Saturday (September 16) that Pakistani forces gave cover fire to one of the three terrorists who tried to cross over into India from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district's Uri. All three terrorists were neutralised by Indian security forces on Saturday.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has condemned the US embargo on Cuba and termed it “illegal” during a visit to the island country. Lula also denounced the inclusion of Cuba in the list of so-called state sponsors of terrorism. Lula is on his first visit to Cuba since assuming power for the third time.

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse by four women. The new bombshell report by the Sunday Times revealed that Russell abused four women, including a 16-year-old, between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his stardom.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wrapped up his visit to Russia on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported, leaving the far eastern region of the country on his armoured train. The Ria Novosti agency published a video of Kim's departure and said a "departure ceremony" was held at the Artyom-Primorsky-1 station.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican hopeful in the race for the White House, has promised to make significant changes to the H-1B temporary worker visa system if elected. This is a notable pledge considering that he has utilised this very system to hire highly skilled foreign workers for his pharmaceutical company, Roivant Sciences, which contributed substantially to his wealth.

In a tragic incident in Manipur, a 41-year-old Indian Army soldier named Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom was killed after being abducted from his residence while he was on leave, media reports said. The soldier was kidnapped from the Imphal West district of Manipur. His lifeless body was discovered the following morning.

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and PTI ally Sheikh Rashid was arrested on Sunday evening (September 17), from his residence in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, said his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzak Khan as per Pakistani outlet Dawn reports.