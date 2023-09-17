Pakistan: Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested from his residence, taken to 'undisclosed location'

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and PTI ally Sheikh Rashid was arrested on Sunday evening (September 17), from his residence in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, said his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzak Khan as per Pakistani outlet Dawn reports.

“Men clad in plain clothes arrested Sheikh Rashid from his residence,” Khan said.

He stated that Rashid was moved to an “undisclosed location”.

Khan further stated that along with Rashid, his nephew Sheikh Shakir and houseworker Sheikh Imran were also arrested.

The former interior minister's nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, released a video message in which he claimed that his uncle was arrested from Bahria Town Phase III in Rawalpindi and that his present location was still not known.

“Both the Islamabad and Punjab police have told the high courts in writing that Sheikh Rashid is not proclaimed in any case,” he said.

سابق وفاقی وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد صاحب کی گرفتاری کے حوالے سے ویڈیو پیغام pic.twitter.com/Nf3PkLUMFj — Sheikh Rashid Shafiq (@SheikhRashid60) September 17, 2023 ×

He then requested the higher court to look into the matter and help him find the current whereabouts of his uncle.

“We will fight the legal battle and have always indulged in politics of principles,” he added.

PTI took to it's official X handle and shared a post condemning the arrest of its close ally Rashid.

The political victimisation and fascism continues, this time with the arrest of Sheikh Rashid.



This is yet another episode of mockery of law in Pakistan. Despite a caretaker government in place the fascism, and blatant violation of human rights continues! pic.twitter.com/ZG7TF8sD0c — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 17, 2023 ×

(With inputs from agencies)

