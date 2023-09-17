North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leaves Russia after underscoring bonhomie with Vladimir Putin
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left Russia in his armoured train after a "departure ceremony"
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wrapped up his visit to Russia on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported, leaving the far eastern region of the country on his armoured train. The Ria Novosti agency published a video of Kim's departure, and said a "departure ceremony" was held at the Artyom-Primorsky-1 station.
The TASS news agency said that Kim's train was headed around 250 kilometres towards the border.
