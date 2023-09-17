ugc_banner

Asia Cup: Mohammed Siraj runs riot for India in summit clash with six-fer, beat SL to clinch eighth title

Colombo, Sri LankaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Sep 17, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

Asia Cup: Mohammed Siraj runs riot for India in summit clash with six-fer, beat SL to clinch eighth title

Story highlights

The 10-wicket win saw the Men in Blue clinch their seventh Asia Cup (ODI) title as they build momentum for the upcoming ODI World Cup in their own backyard. Siraj, having scalped six wickets registered third-best bowling figures for India in the ODI format as he dismantled the opposition at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India’s Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 17 as they beat co-hosts Sri Lanka in the final. The 10-wicket win saw the Men in Blue clinch their seventh Asia Cup (ODI) title as they build momentum for the upcoming ODI World Cup in their own backyard. Siraj, having scalped six wickets registered third-best bowling figures for India in the ODI format as he dismantled the opposition at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This is also India’s eight Asia Cup title overall having also won the T20 version in 2016.

