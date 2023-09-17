Asia Cup: Mohammed Siraj runs riot for India in summit clash with six-fer, beat SL to clinch eighth title
India’s Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 17 as they beat co-hosts Sri Lanka in the final. The 10-wicket win saw the Men in Blue clinch their seventh Asia Cup (ODI) title as they build momentum for the upcoming ODI World Cup in their own backyard. Siraj, having scalped six wickets registered third-best bowling figures for India in the ODI format as he dismantled the opposition at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This is also India’s eight Asia Cup title overall having also won the T20 version in 2016.
