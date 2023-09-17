Manipur: Indian Army soldier abducted while on leave, killed

In a tragic incident in Manipur, a 41-year-old Indian Army soldier named Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom was killed after being abducted from his residence while he was on leave, media reports said. The soldier was kidnapped from the Imphal West district of Manipur. His lifeless body was discovered the following morning.

PRO, Kohima & Imphal, Ministry of Defence in a post on X social media platform said, "An IndianArmy soldier, Sep Serto Thangthang Kom (41), was abducted & later killed, by 3 unidentified miscreants, while on leave at Tarung, Happy Valley, Imphal West. He was deployed at DSC Platoon, Leimakhong, Manipur. He is survived by his wife & 2 children."

An #IndianArmy soldier, Sep Serto Thangthang Kom (41), was abducted & later killed, by 3 unidentified miscreants, while on leave at Tarung, Happy Valley, #Imphal West. He was deployed at DSC Platoon, Leimakhong, #Manipur. He is survived by his wife & 2 children.@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/UYgDqhW51b — PRO, Kohima & Imphal, Ministry of Defence (@prodefkohima) September 17, 2023 ×

The Indian Army in a statement condemned the killing of Sep Serto Thangthang Kom and said that they "stand by his family in these difficult times."

Sepoy Kom was forcibly taken from his home by three unidentified armed individuals at approximately 10 AM on Saturday (September 16). The sole witness to this horrifying event was his own 10-year-old son. According to his young son, three unknown men entered their residence while Sepoy Kom and his son were busy on the porch.

The armed men placed a pistol against Sepoy Kom's head and coerced him into a white vehicle. An official statement reportedly stated that the Sepoy's last rites would be conducted in accordance with the family's wishes.

Watch | Anantnag encounter: Indian Army hunt terrorists hiding in forests, guns down all 3 of them

The Indian Army has promptly dispatched a team to provide assistance to the grieving family during this difficult time. Their mission is to extend all possible forms of support and aid to the family in coping with this tragic loss.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×