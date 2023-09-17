ugc_banner

Indian Army: Pak forces gave cover fire to one of three infiltrators in J&K's Baramulla

New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Sep 17, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

Baramulla encounter: All three infiltrators were neutralised by the security forces on Saturday. Photograph:(ANI)

All three terrorists were neutralised by Indian security forces on Saturday. The bodies of two terrorists have been recovered but the retrieval of the third terrorist was interfered with by firing by the Pak post in the vicinity, of the LoC.

The Indian Army said on Saturday (September 16) that Pakistani forces gave cover fire to one of the three terrorists who tried to cross over into India from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district's Uri. All three terrorists were neutralised by Indian security forces on Saturday. The bodies of two terrorists have been recovered but the retrieval of the third terrorist was interfered with by firing by the Pak post in the vicinity, of the LoC.

Addressing a press conference, Brigadier PMS Dhillon, commander of the Pir Panjal Brigade said that the Pakistani Army post provided fire support to accelerate the terrorist fire towards the Indian side.

“The army parties involved also fired potters there. Pakistan Army also fired on our potters. And this terrorist who accelerated towards Pakistan about three hundred and four hundred meters, inside the forest area, he fell there and according to our estimate he was killed there and his body which we assume was recovered from there," Brigadier Dhillon told reporters, the news agency ANI reported. 

During the operation, a huge cache of arms, ammunition and currencies, both Indian and Pakistani, were recovered by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police from terrorists. Brigadier Dhillon also said that the search operation in the area was underway. 

Meanwhile, operation Gadole Kokernag has entered the fifth day, with top officials saying that terrorists had been encircled at one area near the natural cave turned hideout. On Wednesday, two army officers and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from the J&K Police lost their lives in an attack by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists.  

(With inputs from agencies)
 

