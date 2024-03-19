Top 10 world news: India slams China for 'absurd' comments; Hong Kong passes tough security law, and more

Indian foreign ministry on Tuesday (Mar 19) hit back at China over "absurd" and "baseless" comments made by the Spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry regarding Arunachal Pradesh state. In another news the Legislative Council of Hong Kong on Tuesday (March 19), unanimously approved a new national security bill.

Indian foreign ministry on Tuesday (Mar 19) hit back at China over "absurd" and "baseless" comments made by the Spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry regarding Arunachal Pradesh state.

The Legislative Council of Hong Kong on Tuesday (March 19), unanimously approved a new national security bill just two weeks after its initial introduction, expediting a significant legislative measure criticised for further endangering the city's freedoms under Chinese rule.

Former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro was indicted on Tuesday (Mar 19) by federal police for suspected fraud on his vaccination records, the news agency Reuters reported citing two sources related to the matter.

The United Nations on Tuesday (Mar 19) confirmed that the global heat records were "smashed" last year with 2023 rounding out the hottest decade on record. The state of the climate in 2023 gave ominous new significance to the phrase 'off the charts'," the World Meteorological Organization (WHO) said as it published an annual report on the global climate.

Only seven countries worldwide are meeting the international air quality standard set by the World Health Organization (WHO) when it comes to airborne particles, known as PM2.5.

Sex traffickers are making around £21,000 per year from each victim through profits gained from forced labour, according to projections made by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

During a discussion on an obscenity bill in the Nebraska legislature, Senator Steve Halloran sparked controversy by reading aloud a graphic passage from Alice Sebold’s memoir "Lucky" and inserting a colleague’s name into the text.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2024, which was scheduled for May 26, 2024. Aspirants intending to take the Civil Services Prelims examination can access the official notice on the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Germany has detained two suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) for allegedly scheming an assault on the Swedish parliament in response to Koran burnings in Sweden, as announced by the federal prosecutor’s office on Tuesday.