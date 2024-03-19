Controversy erupts as lawmaker inserts colleague's name while reading rape scene; asked to resign

During a discussion on an obscenity bill in the Nebraska legislature, Senator Steve Halloran sparked controversy by reading aloud a graphic passage from Alice Sebold’s memoir "Lucky" and inserting a colleague’s name into the text.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, one of the senators whose name was inserted into the passage, condemned the incident as harassment and called for Halloran's resignation, supported by bipartisan calls from Senators Megan Hunt and Julie Slama.

Halloran and the Cavanaughs did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Senator Joni Albrecht, the bill's proponent, apologised to Cavanaugh in the chamber, stressing on the inappropriate nature of the reading.

Legislative context

The incident occurred during discussions on Legislative Bill 441, which aims to revise Nebraska's obscenity law. Opponents argue that such bills could restrict educators and librarians from sharing important materials.

The debate happened against the backdrop of a national trend in increased attempts to restrict reading materials in schools and libraries, with a notable surge reported by the American Library Association in 2023.

Alice Sebold’s "Lucky," the book from which the passage was read, has faced controversy in the past. It tells Sebold's story of being raped during her college years and raises important discussions about trauma and victimisation.

Senator John Cavanaugh defended the value of literature and the importance of understanding context, emphasising that stories like "Lucky" provide meaning and perspective to readers.

The legislature adjourned early following the incident, highlighting the severity of the fallout and the need for resolution.