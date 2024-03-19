Cuba accuses US of stoking protests amid blackouts and food shortages, summons top diplomat

Cuba accused the United States of stoking a protest where hundreds of people took to the streets across the island as well as the second-largest city, Santiago in a rare public demonstration amid food shortages and blackouts. The island nation’s foreign ministry summoned US ambassador Benjamin Ziff after Washington remarked on the protests on Sunday (Mar 17).

US ambassador summoned

Cuba’s foreign ministry, on Monday (Mar 18) said that they summoned Ziff and accused the US embassy in Havana of seeking to stoke a broader anti-government uprising.

The US government took to X, late Sunday, and said that it was monitoring the protests and called on the Cuban government to “respect the human rights of the protesters and address the legitimate needs of the Cuban people.”

In response, Cuba’s foreign ministry called US charge d’affaires Ziff to a meeting with deputy foreign minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío, “who formally conveyed his firm rejection of the government’s interventionist behavior and slanderous messages,” said the ministry.

Fernández de Cossío, speaking to The Associated Press, called the comments “disrespectful“ and an “open interference” in the country’s domestic affairs.

He also repeated the communist government’s long-standing accusation and in turn blamed the US and its nearly six-and-a-half-decade-long embargo and sanctions against the island for the issues faced by its citizens.

The US State Department spokesperson later said it was “absurd” to suggest Washington was behind the protests.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel took to X and seemingly pointed a finger at the US and said that despite its “interventionist messages and calls for chaos” it was unsuccessful.

“Mediocre politicians and networked terrorists lined up from South Florida to heat up the streets of #Cuba with interventionist messages and calls for chaos. They were left wanting,” said Diaz-Canel.

About the protests

The protest which took place late Sunday was a rare public show of discontent against Cuba’s communist government and was reportedly led by parents struggling to feed their children amid acute food shortages.

The protests erupted in at least five locations across the island and reportedly started when mothers showed up at a government building and said they could not provide food for their children.

Cuba is facing one of its worst economic and energy crises in years, with power cuts of up to 18 hours a day and with summer approaching it is reportedly becoming difficult to preserve what little food people have.

The Caribbean island nation appeared quiet on Monday, reported Reuters, while the government said that it expects the blackouts to continue through the week.