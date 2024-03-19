Sex traffickers are making profits of billions of dollars from forced labour: ILO report

Sex traffickers are making around £21,000 per year from each victim through profits gained from forced labour, according to projections made by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Worldwide earnings from forced labour soared to $236 billion (£185 billion) annually, with a growing number of individuals being affected by slavery, the United Nations' labour agency said in a report.

Though sexual exploitation accounts for 27 per cent of forced labour cases, it brings in 73 per cent of the total illegal profits, as per ILO data.

The latest figures released by the ILO represent a 37 per cent increase compared to those disclosed in 2014.

The ILO highlights that these unlawful gains should rightfully belong to the workers, but are instead kept by their exploiters using illegal methods.

The surge in profits is linked to an increase in individuals facing forced labour and higher revenues generated through exploiting victims.

The report said more than 27 million people are trapped in different forms of modern slavery.

Traffickers, criminals and unethical employers are making nearly $10,000 per victim on average, according to the agency.

Industries utilising labour generate $35 billion annually for exploiters while the service industry contributes around $21 billion.

In terms of profits from forced labour, Europe and central Asia lead the way, with Asia and the Pacific coming close, followed by the Americas.

The Director General of the ILO Gilbert Houngbo stressed the importance of taking action to eliminate forced labour.

“Forced labour perpetuates cycles of poverty and exploitation and strikes at the heart of human dignity," said the ILO chief.

"We now know that the situation has only got worse. The international community must urgently come together to take action to end this injustice, safeguard workers’ rights and uphold the principles of fairness and equality for all.”