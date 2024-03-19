Germany detains two for alleged Islamist conspiracy targeting Swedish parliament

Germany has detained two suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) for allegedly scheming an assault on the Swedish parliament in response to Koran burnings in Sweden, as announced by the federal prosecutor’s office on Tuesday.

In the city of Gera in eastern Germany, two Afghan nationals known as Ibrahim MG and Ramin N were arrested on suspicion of orchestrating the attack, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

Last year, Sweden experienced a series of Koran burnings that triggered widespread condemnation within the Muslim community and resulted in violent incidents, including the storming and defacement of Sweden’s embassy in Baghdad. These burnings, protected under Sweden’s extensive freedom of speech laws, incited outrage.

As per German prosecutors, the two suspects had plotted to target police officers and civilians using firearms in the vicinity of the Stockholm parliament. The prosecutor’s office noted that Ibrahim MG and Ramin N extensively researched the location online and made repeated but unsuccessful attempts to acquire weapons.

Both suspects had affiliations with IS Khorasan Province, a faction of the militant Islamist organization, since 2023, and had gathered donations amounting to around 2,000 euros ($2,170.00) for the group. These funds were intended to aid IS members detained in northern Syria, according to the statement.

The suspects are scheduled to appear before a German court on Tuesday and Wednesday, where a decision will be made regarding their pre-trial detention.

The Swedish Security Service refrained from commenting on the German case, stating ongoing coordination with European counterparts.