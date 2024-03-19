UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2024 postponed due to Lok Sabha elections, to be held in June

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2024, which was scheduled for May 26, 2024. Aspirants intending to take the Civil Services Prelims examination can access the official notice on the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2024, which also acts as a screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024, scheduled for May 26, has now been deferred to June 16, 2024 due to the upcoming General Elections.

The official notification states, “In light of the impending General Election schedule, the Commission has opted to postpone the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2024, which also serves as the screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024, from 26-05-2024 to 16-06-2024.”

For further details, candidates are advised to refer to the official UPSC website.

This year, the commission has advertised a total of 1,056 vacancies for CSE and 150 for IFoS. The UPSC CSE exam comprises three stages—prelims, mains, and the personality test. The preliminary exam for UPSC CSE will feature objective-type questions. Candidates surpassing the cut-off marks will qualify to register for the UPSC IAS Main examination.

To be eligible for the exam, a candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and not have exceeded 32 years as of August 1, 2024, i.e., the candidate's birth date must fall between August 2, 1992, and August 1, 2003, as specified by the Commission in the CSE notification.