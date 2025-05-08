Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistani drones were intercepted in Jammu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

White smoke was seen rising from the chimney atop the Vatican's Sistine Chapel on Thursday (May 8), signalling that the 133 cardinals inside have elected a new pope.

Indo-Pak war: Explosions, air raid sirens heard in parts of J&K, all drones foiled; complete blackout in Jammu

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistan has targeted Jammu with drones. Explosions and fire like sounds were heard in Channi area of Jammu. Following which, blackout was seen in the city.

New pope elected: White smoke rises from sistine chapel signalling new pontiff

Indo-Pak War | Indian Army intercepts Pakistan's drone attacks in Jaisalmer; complete blackout in parts of Rajasthan, Punjab

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer and a complete blackout has been enforced in parts of Rajasthan and Punjab. Explosions can be heard, and flashes in the sky were seen.

Coffins wrapped in Pak flag, accorded state honour: Is that a funeral of civilians or terrorists? asks India

A funeral at Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) headquarters in Pakistan's Muridke, alongside Adul Rauf, the leader of the terror outfit, were Pakistan army personnel.

Trump confirms the 'full and comprehesive' deal is with the UK, further details to be revealed

Trump reveals in his Truth Social post that the USA is going to sign a comprehensive deal with the United Kingdom designed to redefine and strengthen their partnership for decades to come. The details of the deal are not certain yet.

'Pakistani ministers accepted involvement in terrorism on TV interviews': India names and shames Pakistan

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed a press conference on Thursday (May 8) said that the escalation of the situation happened on April 22 when innocent lives were killed in Pahalgam terror attack. He named and shamed Pakistani ministers for their support to terrorism and terror groups in multiple TV interviews. Misri said that Pakistan's admission of terror speaks for itself and the neibouring country has proven its track-record in harbouring terrorists to the world via television interviews.

'Although India prefers dialogue, but if anyone dares...': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns amid tensions with Pakistan

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded Operation Sindoor on Thursday (May 8), saying that the Indian forces hit deep inside terror infrastructure and called it "unimaginable and very praiseworthy".

'No need to remind who called Bin Laden martyr & where was he found': India exposes Pakistan - 'home to terrorist'

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday (May 8) lambasted Pakistan, saying that Pakistan's reputation as the epicentre of global terrorism is rooted in a number of instances.

India used UAS Grid System to foil Pak's attack on military targets: Know about this efficient defence system in India's arsenal

India's Defence Ministry said that Pakistan's attempts for an aerial attack on India's military targets were neutralised by deploying the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System) Grid System refers to the Digital Sky Platform's airspace map created by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This system governs where drones can operate across Indian airspace using a color-coded airspace map that divides the country into zones.

'No Indian artist will collaborate': Indian film workers body slams Pakistani actors who sided with Pakistan over Operation Sindoor

On May 7, India gave a befitting reply to the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists. In a retaliatory strike, News Delhi launched Operation Sindoor that targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Since the strike, tensions have escalated on both sides of the border. Amid all this, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has called out the renowned Pakistani actors, who have sided with Pakistan in Operation Sindoor.