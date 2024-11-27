New Delhi

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said hundreds of its workers were killed during clashes with security personnel, as it called off protests in capital Islamabad on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the party said the protest had been called off after what he described as a 'massacre' by the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Meanwhile, following a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, Israel was urged by Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to fully withdraw from the territory of his nation. The displaced Lebanese residents have started returning to the south as they are hoping that the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah will hold. In India, the tussle over the CM post in Maharashtra seemed to be coming to an end as Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena party hinted he would do as told by senior ally PM Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

Imran Khan’s party calls off Islamabad protests following ‘massacre’, detentions

Violent protests in Pakistan’s capital by the supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan came to a halt Wednesday (Nov. 27) following a brutal police crackdown that left at least four people dead and over 50 injured.

Lebanon's caretaker PM urges Israel to abide by ceasefire deal and withdraw from south

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday (Nov. 27) urged Israel to fully commit to the newly agreed ceasefire deal and withdraw from all the regions and positions it occupied in Lebanon.

The ‘Maha’ battle: Shinde says told PM Modi to take decision amid suspense over CM post

Eknath Shinde, the alliance partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance in the Western Indian state of Maharashtra, said Wednesday (Nov. 27) that he is “not the kind who gets upset” amid deadlock over the chief minister post.

US President-elect Trump discussed banning mainstream media from White House briefing room

US President-elect Donald Trump has discussed banning some mainstream media outlets from the White House press briefing room, Trump's eldest son Trump Jr said.

‘Not always rape,’ Indian Supreme Court ‘worried’ over FIRs post breakup

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday (Nov 27) expressed concerns over rape cases being filed against men following a break-up between couples, calling it a "worrying trend."

Prosecutor seeks ICC arrest warrant for Myanmar junta leader over Rohingya conflict

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) recommended judges Wednesday (Nov. 27) to issue an arrest warrant for Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar’s military regime.

Dong Jun becomes China's third defence minister in a row to face corruption probe: Report

An investigation has been launched against the Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun as part of an anti-corruption probe, according to the Financial Times report.

BGT 2024-25: How Yashasvi Jaiswal curbed natural instincts in Perth to score his BEST Test ton

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's 161 during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test was one of the finest innings ever played by a visiting batter in Perth, Australia. It is in fact the highest score by a visiting batter at the new Optus Stadium.

Marilyn Manson drops lawsuit against ex Evan Rachel Wood

Marilyn Manson has agreed to drop a lawsuit against his ex, actress Evan Rachel Wood, and will also pay her attorneys fees. Manson and Wood were formerly engaged.