Perth, Australia

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's 161 during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test was one of the finest innings ever played by a visiting batter in Perth, Australia. It is in fact the highest score by a visiting batter at the new Optus Stadium.

Advertisment

The old West Australia Cricket Association (WACA) was spicier than the Optus stadium but not by any standard the Optus stadium pitch is easier to bat. The same was on display when 17 wickets fell on Day 1 of the Test with Jaiswal getting out for a duck.

The India batter, however, showed great resilience on the dried yet bouncy and difficult pitch while facing arguably one of the best bowling attacks of all time.

Also Read: Gujarat's Urvil Patel hits fastest T20 ton by an Indian a day after going unsold in IPL auction

Advertisment

Jaiswal, who was just playing his 15th Test, went on to score his fourth Test hundred off 205 balls – only marginally faster than his slowest hundred, which came off 215 balls on his debut against West Indies.

Jaiswal's other two hundreds came in India off less than 160 balls – which shows the batter demonstrated great restraint on his naturally attacking game and curbed his instincts to bat out hard periods of time in Perth.

In total, Jaiswal batted 297 balls in Perth and 211 of them were dot. Most of his runs in Perth – 28 – came from the square leg region – indicating that he let the ball come to him before tucking it away.

Advertisment

As for his boundaries, seven or eight boundaries came from the third-man point-cover region – showing how late he played to score those runs given the bounce on the pitch.

Jaiswal's innings ensured that make-shift opener KL Rahul had enough time to get in the groove as well as the pair put together a 201-run partnership for the opening wicket – the most for India in Australia.

India eventually went on to win the match by 295 runs and skipper Jasprit Bumrah also praised the young batter calling his innings the best so far.

With four more matches to go in the series, India would be hoping for more such mature innings from 22-year-old Jaiswal.