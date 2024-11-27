New Delhi, India

India batter Urvil Patel, playing for his home state of Gujarat in the domestic T20 tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), has scored the fastest ton in T20 cricket. Patel took just 28 balls to reach the 100 – second only to Estonia's Sahil Chauhan's 27-ball world record against Cyprus in June earlier this year. Patel now also holds the record for the fastest T20 ton by an Indian – taking over Rishabh Pant's 32-ball record from 2018 in SMAT.

Advertisment

Chasing 156 against Tripura on Wednesday (Nov 27), Gujarat romped to the target in just 10.2 overs with Patel finishing unbeaten on 113 off just 35 balls, hitting seven fours and 12 sixes.

It is to be noted that Patel also hit the second fastest 50-over hundred by an Indian last year. Patel hit a century off just 41 balls in domestic 50-over tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy – second only to Yusuf Pathan's 40-ball hundred - the fastest by an Indian in List A cricket.

Also Read: BGT: 'They don't talk about Bumrah', Hussain feels media coverage is less on 'world's best all-format bowler'

Advertisment

Patel's hundred comes a day after going unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Mega Auction. He was part of Gujarat Titans in the 2023 season but was released by them ahead of the mega auction without having played a single game for them in 2023 season.

Patel was listed as an uncapped wicketkeeper-batter in the IPL auction but his name was not even announced for a bid.

A total of 182 players were sold in the IPL mega auction which went on for two days, i.e. November 24-25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with Rishabh Pant ending up as the costliest buy in the tournament history.

Advertisment

Pant was bought for INR 27 crore ($3.21 million) by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after an intense bidding war and Delhi Capitals' refusal to use Right-To-Match (RTM) option to retain him.