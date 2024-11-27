Tel Aviv, Israel

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, on Wednesday (Nov 27) urged Israel to fully commit to the newly agreed ceasefire deal and withdraw from all the regions and positions it occupied in Lebanon.

"I demand that the Israeli enemy abide by the ceasefire deal and withdraw" from Lebanese territory, Najib Mikati said.

"I hope this will be a new page for Lebanon, I hope the coming days will lead to the election of a president," he added.

Lebanon’s Parliament speaker Nabih Berri, who held the negotiations of the ceasefire deal on behalf of the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah, urged the displaced residents to return home, despite official instructions from the Israeli and Lebanese armies.

“Return to your land and your birthplace,” he said.

Displaced residents return to southern Lebanon

The displaced Lebanese residents have started returning to the south as they are hoping that the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah will hold.

Shortly after the truce, the civilians began moving towards southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s military asked people not to return to front-line villages until the Israeli military withdraws. However, defying these orders, some civilians were reportedly seen heading for home.

Several suspects shot

The Israeli military said that soldiers had fired warning shots at people who were trying to approach several southern Lebanon villages.

Earlier, Defence Minister Israel Katz also ordered "forceful action" to keep Hezbollah members from returning.

As they defied the orders, several suspects were shot by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fire in Meiss al-Jabal, the military said, adding that they have shifted from active fighting in Lebanon to focusing on enforcing the ceasefire deal.

The military added that they are also working to stop people from reaching areas where troops are still positioned in southern Lebanon.

