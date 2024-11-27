Mumbai, India

Eknath Shinde, the alliance partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance in the Western Indian state of Maharashtra, said Wednesday (Nov 27) that he is “not the kind who gets upset” amid deadlock over the chief minister post.

Addressing a presser over CM suspense, Shinde, the leader of Shiv Sena and an ally of BJP, said, “The huge amount of votes we received was only because of the work we did. We are really the real brothers of our 'Ladli Behens', and they kept this in mind before voting.”

“I am not the kind who gets upset, we are the kind of people who fight, fight for the people,” Shinde added. “All the work I do, I will do for the people of Maharashtra. What is important is not what I get, but what the people of the state get,” Shinde said.

The leader said that he didn’t do anything for popularity, adding that he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the decision. “I told PM Modi, as the leader of NDA, you take the decision. And whatever decision you take will be final for us,” Shinde said. “I told PM Modi, as the leader of NDA, you take the decision. And whatever decision you take will be final for us,” he added.

BJP’s top leadership has now summoned leaders from all three parties of the alliance to the capital New Delhi for further discussions.

BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar are likely to attend the meeting on Thursday (Nov 28).

Results were announced for the assembly elections in Maharashtra on November 23, in which the Mahayuti alliance claimed a landslide victory. The alliance won 235 of the total 288 seats, with BJP alone contributing 132 seats. Fadnavis is now being termed by BJP leaders as the architect of this massive victory, with leaders from BJP recommending his name for the CM post.

However, the leaders of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) are rooting for Eknath Shinde. The Mahayuti alliance had Shinde as their chief minister in the previous term.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fadnavis said the three alliance partners would decide the CM’s name collectively. "All three parties will form the government together," he said.

A report in the New Indian Express has claimed that Shinde wants to be appointed as convener of the Mahayuti government if not CM. Shinde is also reported to have asked for the deputy chief minister’s post for his Kalyan MP son, Shrikant.

BJP earlier reportedly offered Shinde the deputy CM post or a role in the Union government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the Shiv Sena leader is believed to have rejected both.

According to reports, the BJP has also appointed a team of central observers, including Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bhupender Yadav, who are supposed to travel to Mumbai in the coming days and convey the party’s stance to all alliance partners.

(With inputs from agencies)