Top 10 world news: Hamas says talk of ceasefire 'premature'; India's manned space mission; and more

Palestinian militant group Hamas has warned that speculations about any halt in ongoing war in Gaza would be 'premature'. The group said on Tuesday that it had received the draft ceasefire proposal hammered out in Paris. In other news, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced names of four Indian astronauts which will be part of the country's Gaganyaan mission. Read this and more in Top 10 World News.

Hamas’ statement came after US President Joe Biden on Monday expressed his hope that a ceasefire deal may be struck before Monday (Mar 4).

Gaganyaan mission: The Gaganyaan, literally meaning ‘celestial vehicle’ will carry three people to an orbit of 400 km on a 3-day mission and bring them back safely to Earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.

The hearing reportedly took place at the Adiala jail on Feb 27 where Khan is currently incarcerated in Toshakhana, cipher and illegal marriage cases.

Sushil Gupta will contest from Kurukshetra in the North Indian state of Haryana

Following the trainee doctors' protest last week against the government's plan to increase medical school admissions to address a shortage of doctors, nurses expressed concerns about the legal risks and increased workload they now face.

A judge, whose identity was not revealed on a television feed, at the Amsterdam District Court said, "We are sentencing all 17 suspects. Ridouan Taghi gets life in prison".

Orlov was convicted of “repeatedly discrediting” the Russian army in an article he wrote in 2022 which opposed the Ukraine war.

While Trump is breaking all records in the primaries and caucuses, Biden has been struggling as a severe dip in approval ratings threatens to undo his re-election campaign.

Set to take effect from July, the toughest anti-tobacco rules in the world would have banned sales to those born after Jan 1, 2009, cut nicotine content in smoked tobacco products and reduced the number of tobacco retailers by more than 90 per cent.