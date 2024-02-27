AAP announces names of candidates from Delhi, Haryana for upcoming Indian General Election

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday (Feb 27) announced the names of candidates for Delhi and Haryana for the upcoming General Election in India as the party named four sitting Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). This comes just a few days after AAP agreed to a seat-sharing system with the Indian National Congress (INC) in Delhi.

AAP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting took place at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Tuesday, and the names were announced after that.

While announcing the names, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said that in Delhi and Somnath Bharti will contest from New Delhi.

Rai said that the party made a "big decision" of fielding a reserved category candidate from a general seat, with the party's decision that Kuldeep Kumar will contest from East Delhi.

Rai said Sahi Ram Pehelwan to contest from South Delhi and Mahabal Mishra to contest from West Delhi seat.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi elects seven members, who are elected directly by the electorates of Delhi and the members are chosen for a period of five years.

He further said that Sushil Gupta will contest from Kurukshetra in the North Indian state of Haryana. AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai announces the names of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



In Delhi - Kuldeep Kumar to contest from East Delhi, Somnath Bharti to contest from New Delhi, Sahi Ram Pehelwan to contest from South Delhi and Mahabal Mishra to… pic.twitter.com/gPxMZUvn87 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024 × Rai told India-based news agency ANI: "The biggest criteria in making the decision about candidates is that it is clear that the BJP MPs are neither seen among the public nor do any work."