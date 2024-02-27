India: S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman may contest Lok Saba election from Karnataka, says minister

India's Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said that Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may contest the upcoming parliamentary elections from southern state of Karnataka.

"Dr S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman may contest from Karnataka or from other state constituencies. There is still no clarity about the constituency," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters in Karnataka's Hubballi, as quoted by news agency ANI.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is currently a member of Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Parliament of India. Contesting elections would possibly make him members of Lok Sabha, the lower house of the parliament.

Chief of Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) BY Vijayendra earlier said that BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) will contest the elections together.

"All our leaders have assured our Home Minister (Amit Shah) that BJP and JDS will fight the elections unitedly in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies and we will make 100 per cent efforts to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats," said Karnataka BJP chief earlier this month.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the Lok Sabha election and has held core group meeting of incharges of five states at party HQ in New Delhi. The meeting was led by BJP National President JP Nadda. India's Home Minister Amit Shah and party's general secretary BL Santosh.

As reported by ANI, this meeting was held in phases and discussions about Lok Sabha election preparation in other states like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Chahttisgarh, Rajasthan.

The meeting of BJP's central election committee will possibly be held at the end of Fenruary or in first week of March. It is likely that during this meet, discussions on over 100 Lok Sabha seats would take place.

PM Narendra Modi-led BJP is taking steps to win a third term at the centre.