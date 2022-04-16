Top 10 world news: Fuel-laden ship sinks off Tunisia coast, Russia bans entry to UK PM Johnson, and more

In what could turn into an "environmental disaster", a fuel-laden ship has sunk off the coast of Tunisia on Saturday. Russia has announced a ban on the entry of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson along with some other top British officials.

Ship with 750 tonnes of diesel sinks off Tunisia’s coast, says official

The ship, which was carrying diesel fuel from Egypt to Malta, had ran into difficulty near Tunisia’s coast.

Russia announces ban on entry of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement, "This step was taken as a response to London's unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for restricting our country and strangling the domestic economy."

Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccine candidates for Omicron variant gets clearance for clinical trial

During the trial, researchers found the effectiveness of the third dose of the SARS-CoV-2-mRNA vaccine wanes quickly in the period in which Omicron is pre-dominant.

Climate change protesters block Paris square decrying election candidates

Main square in central Paris faced forced closure due to protest by climate change activists. The protests were against environmental programes proposed by France's remaining presidential candidates.

Tormenting: On Easter long weekend, air travellers reach destination in Australia without luggage

Imagine the trauma when you reach your destination through a flight during a festive time and get to know that your luggage is nowhere to be found. And airline officials tell you it will reach in the "coming days".

China begins sending its most advanced fighter plane to patrol disputed seas

China's most powerful and advanced stealth fighter jet J-20 has begun patrolling disputed areas in East and South China Sea, as per a report in Chinese state media.

Sri Lanka stops share trading after a hike in interest rates

Officials of the Colombo Stock Exchange have expressed concern over the "ability to conduct an orderly and fair market."

Former PM Imran Khan requests Pakistanis living abroad to donate for his campaign against 'imported' govt

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday (April 16) requested Pakistanis living abroad to donate to his campaign against the ''imported' government''.

Kamala Harris, husband earned twice as much as Bidens last year

US Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff together earned more than twice of that of US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden in the year 2021, it has emerged.

Why are US states banning transgender women from sport?

Conservative lawmakers have passed a flurry of bills this year directed at transgender youth, including measures that bar classroom discussion of gender identity, block access to healthcare to help young people transition, and restrict participation in sports.