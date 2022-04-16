Kamala Harris, husband earned twice as much as Bidens last year

US Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff together earned more than twice of that of US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden in the year 2021, it has emerged. The tax return documents released on Froday (April 15) have made the detail public.

As per the records, Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden earned USD 610,702 in Biden's first year as president of the US. The couple paid USD 150,439 in federal income taxes in the same year. This brings the rate of income tax to 24.6 per cent. It is well over the average rate of interest for all Americans (14 per cent).

US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff earned USD 1,655,563 in 2021 as per the tax records. They paid taxes of USD 523,371 at the rate of 31.6 per cent. They also paid USD 120,517 in California income tax and USD 2,044 in New York income tax.

This is the second year Biden has released his tax records. In the run-up to 2020 US Presidential Election, Biden released his tax records going back 22 years.

This was in stark contrast to former US president Donald Trump who has steadfastly declined to release his tax records claiming that he was under audit. He face strong allegations of tax avoidance from his opponents.

Bidens gave USD 17,394 to 10 different charities in 2021. The largest gift was $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation, a nonprofit that works to combat child abuse named for their son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.

The Bidens also released their 2021 Delaware income tax return and reported paying $30,765 in state income tax there. The first lady released a Virginia return showing she paid $2,721 in Virginia state income tax.

